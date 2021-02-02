Vicky Kaushal Sends 'lots Of Love' To Fan Who Met Him At Airport With 'Indore Ke Samose'

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Tuesday, February 02, 2021, to share a post where he went on to thank his fan who went all out to meet him and get him some yummy snacks. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a note revealing details about the same. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a post thanking one of his fans for all the love and support. In the picture, the actor can be seen taking a selfie while posing with a samosa.

Vicky Kaushal can be seen all smiles in this happy picture. The actor can be seen donning a black hoodie and completed the look with rectangular shades. He opted for a well-set beard and trimmed beard. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Kaha tha nahi kha paunga, par raha nahi gaya. There you go Harshita (@vickyyismylifeline)!”. He added, “Happy to have a fan who knows I’m perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar”. He concluded by saying, “Lots of love to you! Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar” (sic). Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Vicky Kaushal went on to share the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to laud the fan’s sweet gesture, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Aww. This is so sweet”, while the other one wrote, “love, love, love this post”. Check out a few comments below:

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos and more to give fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier, the actor went on to share a picture of him relaxing on a lazy day. He also wrote, “Turn around daze”. Take a look at the post below.

