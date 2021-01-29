Sunny Kaushal Tries His Hand At 'travel Blogging' In Latest Post; Watch

Much like his brother Vicky Kaushal, actor Sunny Kaushal has also been looking to make his way into the film industry. The actor is known to be quite active on social media as well. He has recently posted a short video of his road trip that has taken of town, along with a rather comic rant which is similar to how travel bloggers on social media speak in their videos. Have a look at the short video of Sunny Kaushal trying to get in the shoes of a travel blogger.

Sunny Kaushal’s ‘travel blogger moment’

The actor has been creating his own separate identity, with a handful of popular films up his sleeve. He has also been actively posting on his Instagram account and makes sure to keep his followers entertained; his latest video is one of its examples. Taking a road trip out of town, Sunny was seen driving his car, along with a comic rant that is a parody of what travel bloggers often say in their videos. While he was talking in Hindi, he was quite funnily speaking in a foreign accent. He wrote in his caption, “This is my attempt at being a travel blogger... #wanderlust”.

Speaking in a funny accent, he revealed that he was taking a trip to the “countryside” of Maharashtra. His fans seemed to be rather amused by this video and were seen laughing in the comments. They commented on the video saying that they could not “stop laughing”, and some were even asking him to make more of such travel blogs. The actor has been seen actively posting about himself and his work projects in recent times, with this post being uniquely comic among them.

Sunny Kaushal has been associated with a number of films in his decade-long career. Some of these include his debut in My Friend Pinto, Gunday, Gold and others. He has also worked in multiple popular web series like Official CEOgiri, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye and more. He was last seen in the film Bhangra Paa Le.

