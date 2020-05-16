'Nothing has changed': Sunny Kaushal shares childhood pic to wish brother Vicky on b'day

As National Award winner Vicky Kaushal ringed in his 32nd birthday on May 16, his brother Sunny Kaushal extended his wishes with a beautiful gift. The Gold actor shared a gift od sweet and memorable memories that he shared on his social media platform. Sunny took a stroll down the memory lane and tried to make the day special by posting several throwback pictures of the two brothers staring from their childhood to the recent ones.

Sunny Kaushal pens birthday wishes for brother Vicky Kaushal

Apart from sharing the throwback pictures, Sunny also penned his emotions on Instagram where he described how things have not changed between them over the years. The throwback pictures are sure to leave his fans smiling. In one of the photos, we can see Vicky and Sunny as little toddlers with birthday caps. In another picture, the brothers can be seen standing amid a crowd as kids. Vicky can be seen with a frown on his face while Sunny appears to be happy and cheerful. In another photo from their teenage years, Sunny and Vicky looked adorable as they posed together for a photo.

While in the photo of the current times, we get to see the dapper Kaushal brother posing with swag. Vicky looked extremely handsome while posing next to his brother Sunny. Sunny penned a beautiful note along with it. On the birthday note, Sunny wrote that nothing has changed in life. Earlier pictures were there on papers, now its been replaced by mobile phones. Earlier Vicky was 2 feet, 6 inches and now he has turned out to be 6 feet 2 inches. Still, nothing has changed. Sunny also wrote that both the brothers were cool earlier and today as well. At last, he showered his unconditional love for his brother while wishing him on the special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, according to an entertainment portal, two of producer Dinesh Vijan’s films, Mimi (starring Kriti Sanon) and Shiddat (starring Sunny Kaushal) have chances of going the digital way. Much-anticipated films like Kriti Sanon’s Mimi and Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat have high chances of being brought to the audience through digital platforms in case the COVID 19 related situation does not settle by June. According to a report by a leading entertainment portal, a source revealed to them that discussions about the release of these films digitally have been in progress with actors and directors owing to the current situation.



