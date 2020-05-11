Sunny Leone Flies To LA To Protect Her Kids From The 'invisible Killer' Coronavirus

Owing to the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the country, especially Maharashtra, Sunny Leone decided to fly to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and three children. Leone made the decision of flying to LA for the safety and well-being of her kids amid the pandemic and informed everyone about the same on Mother's Day in a long Instagram post. Along with breaking the news, the Ek Paheli Leela actor also wished everyone on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Inspired By Daughter Nisha To Paint, Says "That’s How I Relieve Stress"

Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles with husband and children

On the occasion of Mother's Day celebrated on May 10, 2020, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone took to Instagram to wish all the mothers on their special day along with a shocking revelation. Through her Mother's Day post, Leone revealed that she flew to Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and her children to assure they are safe and sound from the 'invisible killer', Coronavirus. In the post shared by her, the actor was all smiles as she posted a happy picture with her three children, daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher, sitting on a staircase in their secret garden.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Gives A Glamorous Twist To Doing Household Chores; Watch

Opening up about her decision to fly to the United States, Sunny Leone wrote,

"Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there.

In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles.

I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!"

Also Read | Sunny Leone Pulls A Prank On Daniel Weber With A Fake Chopped Finger; Watch His Reaction

Sunny Leone also joined hands with Amitabh Bachchan and 63 other celebrities including Kapil Sharma Manoj Bajpayee, Shreya Ghoshal, Sanya Mirza, Shaan, Hans Raj Hans, Vijender Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, Deepa Malik, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Babul Supriyo, Ananya Birla, Babita Phogat, and Akhil Sachdeva to name a few for a motivational song titled Guzar Jayega amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The music of the song is composed by Jazim Sharma while the lyrics are penned by Siddhant Kaushal. The motivational track will be releasing today, i.e. May 11, 2020, across all social media platforms.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Is Proud To Be A Part Of 'Guzar Jayega' Initiative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.