Sunny Leone And Daniel Webber's Hilarious Dance Video Is Winning Over The Internet; Watch

Actor Sunny Leone is quite active on social media and likes to keep her fans entertained with her posts. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sunny Leone too just like everyone else is glued to her phone. The actor and her husband Daniel Webber have started a new entertainment show called Locked Up With Sunny. On the show, Sunny Leone and the guest interacted over a video call.

Amid this, the actor took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself and her husband Daniel Webber dancing. The couple's goofy dancing is getting hilarious reacts from the fans. In the video, the couple is dancing on a sped-up song and the funny dance steps have captured everyone's attention.

Sunny Leone captioned the picture as "30min before the next @lockedupwithsunny episode with @shahdaisy A little of what happened on one of the last episodes with @dirrty99 #lockedupwithsunny". In the dance video, Sunny Leone is wearing a pink loose shirt and white trousers. On the other hand, Daniel Webber is wearing a black vest and black sweatpants.

Check out the video below

Check out the fans reactions on the video

Recently, Sunny Leone also became a part of the '9 baje 9 minute' initiative which was started by PM Narendra Modi. In the picture, Sunny Leone is holding a Diya in her hand while she is posing for the picture. Sunny Leone captioned the picture as "Locked down!! Lots of love to all the people and healthcare professionals who are facing this virus head-on!! Xoxo". Check out the picture below.

