Sunny Leone Sends Kisses To Her Fans, Greets Everyone A 'Good Morning'

As the Coronavirus lockdown has confined everyone to their homes, people are looking for different ways and means to pass their times. Bollywood celebrities have turned to their social media accounts to entertain their fans with various activities. Sunny Leone also took to her Instagram to wish her fans with sweet kisses in the morning.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Switches To Her 'goofy Mode' As She Grooves With Anisha Dixit | Watch Video

Here is what she posted:

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Opens Up About The 2016 Controversial Interview, Says She Broke Down After It

Sunny Leone shared this adorable video on her Instagram. The actor used an Instagram filter and added some music in the background. She can be seen in a pink and white polka dot blouse. In the caption of the post, Sunny wrote, “Kiss kiss!! Morning everyone!” Fans filled the comments section with heart eyes and fire emojis.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Sets Internet On Fire In A Scintillating Monokini; Fans Go Gaga

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are also trying out different ways and means to entertain their children during the lockdown. She recently shared a video where she and Daniel are dancing to the tunes of Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.

The couple steps out of the house and brings their children on trams. In the caption of the post, the actor wrote that they are trying to keep the spirits high with the dancing. She also added that Daniel is the best when he dances.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone And Husband Daniel Weber Have A Quirky Way To Entertain Their Kids, Watch

Sunny has started a digital chat show where she goes live and talks to the guests on Instagram. Her first guest was Anisha Dixit, a YouTuber formerly know has Rickshawali. Sunny's next guest in the photography king Daboo Ratnani.

ALSO READ | 'Wow They Took My Tee Seriously,' Says Sunny Leone On Return Of 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.