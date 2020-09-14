Sunny Leone Enjoys Afternoon Date With Husband Daniel Weber

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone treats her fans and followers with regular posts on different social media platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor out on a date with her husband, Daniel Weber. Here is Sunny Leone’s latest photo on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's afternoon date photo

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a picture through her official handle on September 13, 2020, Sunday. It features her posing with Daniel Weber. They are spending a gala time on their lunch date.

The duo is visible in an outdoor location in a casual outfit. Sunny Leone has donned a blue colour attire with a plunging neckline. She has kept her short hair loose to match with the dress. For a complete look, the actor has opted for minimal accessories with ear studs. She has applied a pink shaded lip colour and highlighted her eyelashes with mascara.

Meanwhile, Daniel Weber has kept his look casual with a black printed t-shirt. He has sported a cap, floral-printed face mask, a pair of sunglasses, and a chain with the outfit. Moreover, he is visible flaunting long hair in the picture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sunny Leone has tagged her husband. She wrote, “Afternoon date with @dirrty99 ðŸ˜”. Check out the couple’s latest photo on social media:

Response to Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's photo

Within a few hours of sharing the photo, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber received more than 1 million likes and over 6800 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor have appreciated the couple. Many among them revealed how much they like the duo. On the other hand, several people expressed their opinions through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, sparkle, fire, blossoms, hearts, thumbs up, and crowns, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s Instagram post that you must check out.

