Sunny Leone's Prank On Daniel Weber To Wake Him Up; Watch Funny Video

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's Instagram has been shelling out couple goals during the coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, that is August 9, 2020, Sunny Leone shared a video on Instagram where she played a prank on her hubby and his reaction was hilarious. Keep reading to know more:

Sunny's hilarious prank on hubby

In the video posted by the Jism 2 actor, Sunny Leone can be seen prepping her home for a friend’s birthday party. During this, her hubby Daniel can be seen enjoying a quick snooze in the garden. She then decides to play a prank on her husband to wake him up.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor chooses to scare her sleeping hubby by popping a water balloon near him to wake him up. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor said: “What can I say? I mean, he makes it too easy to do pranks on him!”. She further wrote, “Well, maybe he did help which is why he’s sleeping! Daniel Weber is a good husband!”. Take a look at Sunny’s post below:

Check out some reactions on Sunny’s prank video

The couple keeps sharing hilarious videos of themselves on social media. A few days back, the actor once again did a prank on Daniel. In that video, she set up a place with fake blood and a rotten banana to make it look like she cut her finger with a knife. When Sunny Leone screamed and called Daniel, he was seen being paranoid as he ran around to find a towel.

However, she then showed him the camera and laughed. Sharing the hilarious video, Sunny Leone wrote, “Yes, this is happening! Lol epic prank on Daniel weber.” She also added. “Statutory Warning: No finger was hurt in making of this video. It’s a rotten banana” (sic). Take a look:

For the unversed, Sunny Leone got married to Daniel Weber in January 2011. They are parents to twin sons Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha. On the work front, the actor was last seen in 2019 released comedy-drama Arjun Patiala where she shared screen space with Fukrey actor Varun Sharma, Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh, and Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, Sunny Leone has films such as Koka Kola and Helen in her kitty.

