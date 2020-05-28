Sunny Leone Enjoys 'some Fresh Air' At A Park In LA While Practicing Social Distancing

Actor Sunny Leone recently shared a picture from a garden in Los Angeles. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a mask and enjoying some sunlight while she is sitting next to a fountain. The actor, who recently travelled to the US keeping in mind the safety of her children, wrote about enjoying nature and the sun in the caption for the post.

Sunny Leone’s social distancing in a park

Sunny Leone has lately been keeping her followers entertained by posting a number of pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle. She recently posted a casual picture from the Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles. In the picture posted, she can be seen sitting on the barrier of a running fountain at the famous garden. She can be seen donning a casual attire as she is seen in a white top which has red polka dots. The top also has a Chinese collar and some red flowers embroidered over it. She has paired the top with dark blue skinny jeans. Sunny Leone has added a pair of silver comfortable shoes to complete her look. She can be seen wearing the very necessary black mask with a pair of black shades as a protection against the heat and the strong sunrays. She has also added a black hand bag to her look. In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has mentioned how she is practising social distancing at a garden in Los Angeles. She has also written that it is a great way of getting some fresh air and sunlight. Have a look at the picture posted by Sunny Leone on her Instagram here.

Sunny Leone had recently posted about her journey back home and why she chose to go back to Los Angeles amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She wrote in the caption that she moved to LA keeping in mind the safety of her three children. She also called her house in LA a home away from home. She also wished her followers on the occasion of Mother’s day through the Instagram post. Have a look at the adorable family picture here.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

