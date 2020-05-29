Sunny Leone Visits The Farm With Husband Daniel To Get Veggies Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Sunny Leone is all set to go organic and pick her own groceries amid this nationwide lockdown. The actor recently shared pictures where she is seen standing in the middle of a farm. She also updated her fans why she chose to make a visit to the farm.

Sunny Leone shared two pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, she is seen posing in the middle of a farm with green produce all around her. In the second picture, her husband Daniel Weber is seen striking a pose with her in front of the farm. Sunny Leone posted the picture with the caption, “Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! :) Great day!” The actor is seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt paired with blue denim. Sunny Leone completed her look with a black bum bag. While her husband Daniel Weber sported an all-black look with a black graphic t-shirt and black denim. His look was completed with black sunglasses and sneakers.

Sunny Leone has lately been keeping her followers entertained by posting a number of pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle. She recently posted a casual picture from the Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles. In the picture posted, she can be seen sitting on the barrier of a running fountain at the famous garden. She can be seen donning a casual attire as she is seen in a white top which has red polka dots. The top also has a Chinese collar and some red flowers embroidered over it. She has paired the top with dark blue skinny jeans.

Sunny Leone has added a pair of silver comfortable shoes to complete her look. She can be seen wearing the very necessary black mask with a pair of black shades as a protection against the heat and the strong sunrays. She has also added a black handbag to her look. In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has mentioned how she is practising social distancing at a garden in Los Angeles. She has also written that it is a great way of getting some fresh air and sunlight.

