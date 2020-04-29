Sunny Leone And DJ Bravo Dance To 'We Not Giving Up' During A Live Session

The Coronavirus outbreak has changed the way people are living their lives. People have been staying at home and getting entertained through social media. Many celebrities and social media influencers have been keeping their fans entertained during the COVID-19 outbreak. One such celebrity is Sunny Leone. The actor has started her own chat show on Instagram called Locked Up With Sunny. She has been having an interesting conversation with celebrities and so far she has gone on a live session with Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Ashish Chanchlani, Mandana Karimi, Dabboo Ratnani, Rannvijay Singh, and Varun Sharma, to name a few. Her recent celebrity on the live session was DJ Bravo. Sunny Leone and DJ Bravo's live session was loved by the audience.

Sunny Leone's task for DJ Bravo

Sunny Leone and Dwayne Bravo’s interaction was quite entertaining. She gave the cricketer some fun tasks and challenges to do during the live session. She challenged him to dance to two songs out of which one would be of her choice and another one would be of his choice. DJ Bravo choose his song We Not Giving Up for the dance challenge and Sunny Leone choose the song Maniac by Michael Sembello. They both were seen copying each other's dance steps during the dance challenge.

Are you ready for some interesting conversation with the very flamboyant @djbravo47 on #LockedUpWithSunny tonight at 9pm IST!



Bringing you a little smile while #LockedUp 😷 @LockedwithSunny brought to you by @starstruckbysl 💄 pic.twitter.com/wdiaiZH19V — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) April 28, 2020

Last year, there was also a video that had gone viral on social media where Sunny Leone was seen dancing with DJ Bravo on the song Champion. Both celebrities met at the Sunburn Festival. There were also other celebrities who were seen alongside Sunny Leone.

