Sunny Leone's Date Night With Husband Daniel At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sunny Leone is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. The actor is married to Daniel Weber, who is an American actor. Both Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are seen posting some pictures of themselves during the lockdown. Recently, Sunny Leone posted an image on social media with her husband where she mentioned that she was on a date night with him.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's Day 40 of quarantine

In the post, Sunny Leone revealed that she is having a date night with her husband in the dining room. While his husband also shared the same post on social media where he mentioned that Sunny Leone finally realised that he is the only one here whom she can have a date with. She furthermore also stated that he forced her into it. Actor Sonyaa Ayodhya also commented on the post.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber recently also celebrated their anniversary during the coronavirus lockdown. In the post, Daniel Weber also mentioned that he will take Sunny Leone on a date when the lockdown is over. He also thanked Sunny Leone for dealing with him.

Apart from spending time with her family, the actor is also seen entertaining her fans. She has created a page on Instagram that is 'Locked up With Sunny'. The page is created to keep the audience entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor is seen going live on Instagram with other celebrities. She was seen on a live session with Ashish Chanchlani, Rannvijay Singh, Arbaaz Khan, Varun Sharma and more.

