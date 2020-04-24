Sunny Leone On Parenting Amidst The Lockdown; Says 'I Just Have One Nanny'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently opened how she is managing her household during the lockdown. Life at home with three children can be challenging for any parent, but the actor has made sure that the family follows a daily plan to keep things in order. In a recent interview with a news portal, actor Sunny Leone revealed that she only has one nanny for help with her sons Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha. She further said that the household chores are divided between the nanny, her husband and the nanny.

Speaking about her children, she said that the kids have a set routine. They repeat the routine every day. The actor also said that her daughter, Nisha has her school online work. They also engage in some painting and craftwork. She also said that they all engage in physical activities like Zumba and other exercises.

Sunny Leone further opened up saying that teaching her kids has inspired new respect for teachers. She said that they have the most incredible jobs and also the most patience. Apart from teaching her kids, the Jism 2 actor also makes sure she gives time for her fitness.

The actor also goes on to share several posts on her social media handle. She goes on to show glimpses of how she is spending her time with her loved ones. Here are some of her videos below.

