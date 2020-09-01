When Ram Kapoor Broke The Internet With His Stunning Body Transformation Pics; See Post

Ram Kapoor turned a year older on September 1. On his special day, the actor's throwback pictures after his weight loss surfaced on the internet. In July 2019, Ram Kapoor set the internet ablaze after he posted a series of his before and after pictures and gave a peek into his drastic transformation.

When Ram Kapoor shared pics of weight loss transformation

Back in the date, on July 10, 2019, Ram Kapoor took the internet by storm after he shared a glimpse of his body transformation. Giving a peek into his drastic weight loss journey, Ram Kapoor posted a bunch of his before and after photos. He simply dropped a kiss emoticon as a part of his caption. As soon as his post was up, users flooded the comments section with love.

A fan wrote, "That's brilliant work..at the end it paid." Another fan penned, "Wow, amazing Sir. I too wanted to do with dull determination." Fans went on to call his dedication an "inspiration" and lauded his transformation. Check out the pictures.

Ram Kapoor's weight loss photos

Ram Kapoor's shows

Ram Kapoor has been a part of several shows, movies and web series. He won many hearts with his role in the show, Kehta Hai Dil. Moreover, his performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was also very well received by the audience. He has been a part of hit television daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Basera among others.

Ram Kapoor's birthday

On Ram Kapoor's birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. However, it was Gautami Kapoor's post for him which stole the show. Ram's wife, Gautami shared glimpses of how she surprised her husband and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loving person on planet earth !!! May you always be this happy !!! Love you soooo much."

She also took to her Instagram story and posted an adorable picture of the Abhay 2 actor. In the pic, Ram Kapoor's face was covered with cake. He heartily posed for the camera with two cakes on his platter.

