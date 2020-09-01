Sunny Leone Visits Animal Reserve With Hubby, Posts Selfie With A Funny Caption; Check Out

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone visited an animal reserve during the weekend, with her children and her husband Daniel Weber. Amid the pandemic, Sunny Leone took some time out to visit an animal reserve with her family. She shared an adorable selfie with her husband, as they covered their faces with a mask, whilst posing for a picture.

Sunny Leone visits animal reserve over the weekend

Actor Sunny Leone shared a selfie on Instagram with her husband Daniel Weber. The couple covered their faces with a mask as they posed for a picture, while one of their sons was seen in the background. Along with the picture, Sunny Leone put up a funny caption.

She wrote that her husband wanted her to caption the picture, "Just me, a camel and a donkey"(sic), indirectly calling himself a donkey. However, Sunny Leone wrote that it was not nice of him to call himself a donkey.

Sunny Leone was seen in a blue and white striped shirt, with her hair tied in a high ponytail. Daniel Weber wore a black t-shirt and threw a blue shirt over it. He wore a black hat and a pair of sunglasses to complete his casual look. Sunny Leone wore a plain black mask while Daniel Weber wore a printed mask.

Sunny Leone spent her initial days in quarantine in India and travelled to California with her family. The actor has been spending most of her time exploring beaches in the city. On the work front, Sunny Leone has a number of films in her kitty. She will be seen in a Tamil film, Veeramadevi, and a Malayalam film Rangeela. She will also star in Hindi films Koka Kola and Helen. The actor was last seen in a special appearance in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film starred Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

