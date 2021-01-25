Sunny Leone Showcases Her Football Skills; Says She Is 'not Just A Pretty Face'

Sunny Leone has her own quirky ways to entertain her fans on social media where she shares a variety of interesting posts and delights all her fans. She recently added yet another post on her social media handle and the moment she posted it, all her fans began reacting to her cute video clip. Let’s have a look at Sunny Leone’s Instagram post and see how it left her fans thrilled.

Sunny Leone is loved by her fans on social media for her sizzling and quirky photos and videos that she shares frequently with them. She recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which she can be seen showcasing her amazing football skills by dribbling a football with her toes, knees and head continuously without letting the ball drop to the ground. She can also be seen wearing a cute pick coloured tee with red chillies printed all over it with ‘spicy’ written above it. She paired it with white coloured track pants and white sports shoes.

In the caption, she stated how she was not just a pretty face but got some skills as well. She then added a cute winked emoji next to it. Many of the fans took to Sunny Leone’s Instagram post and reacted to the video by stating how cute she looked in the video while many others applauded her for her stunning football skills. Rest all others dropped in a bunch of fire and heart symbols to express their love for her. Have a look at Sunny Leone’s Instagram post and see how her fans liked her latest post.

Sunny Leone’s movies

Sunny Leone’s movies and music videos always receive tons of love for her stunning performances and have led to increasing her fan following over leaps and bounds. It is a lesser-known fact that apart from Bollywood movies, she has also appeared in a variety of multiple language films in her career. Some of the popular Sunny Leone’s movies include Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, Arjun Patiala, Rangeela, Password, Bikkhob, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Dongari Ka Raja, Shootout At Wadala and many others.

