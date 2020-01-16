Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Introduces Rashami Desai To His Mother

Bigg Boss 13 is steadily moving towards its finale. A few previous episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have highlighted the vulnerability of the contestants.

A couple of days back, contestants Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Madhurima Tuli shared that they were molested during childhood, whereas Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra also opened up about the criticisms they face for their age, gender and appearance respectively.

The contestants' revelations left many from the audience teary-eyed. The audience might go to another emotional roller-coaster ride. Sidharth Shukla's mother will enter the house in the upcoming episode.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is OBSESSED With Sidharth Shukla And These Instances Are Proof

Sidharth Shukla's mother will enter the Bigg Boss 13's house during the captaincy task. After hugging his mother tight for a while, Sidharth Shukla will take her to Rashami Desai and introduce them. While introducing them, Sidharth will say that Rashami Desai keeps testing his patience level.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Shehnaaz Gill Uses Friends Selfishly, Sidharth Shukla Reacts

Rashami Desai will counter his statement with a pinch of sarcasm and say that she just reciprocates the feelings, as Sidharth takes care of her and in return, she takes care of him.

Sidharth's mom said that as housemates they are supposed to do things for each other. Later, his mother will give him a piece of advice and say that he should keep smiling no matter what the situation is. She also asks him to be in a happy mood all the time.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Rashami Desai Overreacted In 'aisi Ladki' Case

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla’s Pics That Will Melt Your Heart

(Cover Picture Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.