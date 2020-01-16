Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Recreates A Bigg Boss 13 Scene Starring #SidNaaz

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for long now. From dirty spats to amazing connections, Bigg Boss house has got a lot going on these days. Right now, there is too much focus on the couples inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The craze for the connections is increasing day by day so much that other contestants are not being seen as much as their fans would like to see them.

From the latest episodes and promo, it is seen that this week it is the family week and family members of the contestants are seen giving a surprise visit to them. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's father is already in Mumbai and is all set to enter the controversial house tonight to meet his daughter. During his stay in Mumbai, he also met Mahhi Vij. All fans of Shehnaaz know that Mahhi Vij has appointed a stylist for Shehnaaz.

During his meet with Mahhi, Santokh and Mahhi recreated an adorable Sidharth and Shehnaaz moment on the popular video app TikTok and video has created a lot of buzz among the fans and viewers. The scene that they have recreated is from the show where Sidharth is teasing Shehnaaz for her weight. To which, Shehnaaz replied that if her belly is not seen, then people will not know that she is from Punjab. Mahhi and her father are looking very adorable recreating the scene.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular connections in the house. The duo is popularly known by their fans as ‘SidNaaz’ and the hashtag #SidNaaz often trends on different social media. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bonding came into prominence after people saw their cute banter Voot videos. According to the reports, after seeing fans love for SidNaaz makers started giving more screen time to the duo.

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram/ Sidharth Shukla Instagram

