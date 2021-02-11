Sunny Leone Shares Latest Pictures With Rannvijay From The Sets Of 'Splitsvilla X3'

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are all set to host the upcoming season of the reality show Splitsvilla, which starts from March 6. On February 11, Sunny took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Splitsvilla set. Her post also featured her co-host Rannvijay. Read ahead to know more about Sunny Leone's Instagram post.

Sunny Leone's photos

On Instagram, Sunny shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen enjoying on the sets of Splitsvilla X3 with Rannvijay. They were walking on the sand with water in the background. Sunny was seen in an orange short dress and opted for white shoes. Her hair was tied up and she paired her look with sunglasses and loop earrings. On the other hand, Rannvijay opted for a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. He added a grey jacket and sunglasses to his look. Sunny captioned her post saying, “With love from me to you !!!” Take a look at the post as well as the comments by her fans and followers.

Earlier, Sunny shared another set of pictures from the sets of the show. She opted for a green tube top with dramatic sleeves and matched it with same pattern skirt in green colour. She paired her look with sunglasses and hoop earrings. She captioned her post by writing, “Don’t believe all that you read, believe in what is in front of you !!!”

On February 9, she shared a new poster of Splitsvilla X3 on her feed. The poster featured Sunny and Rannvijay in a sketched avatar. In the poster, Sunny is seen holding a bunch of cards, while Rannvijay is seen holding a cupid’s arrow. As per her caption, she added, “Love ke cards honge kiske haath main! #MTVSplitsvillaX3 starts 6th March, 7 PM only on @mtvindia.”

Sunny has been sharing quite a few updates about the show on her Instagram feed. She shared another picture with Rannvijay in which he was standing behind her and made funny faces. She captioned her post saying, “No matter what... @rannvijaysingha ‘s got my back!! And also makes some funny faces doing it!!”

