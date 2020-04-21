Sunny Leone Wishes Her Fans "good Morning" With Adorable Dance Video On Instagram

Sunny Leone has managed to establish herself as one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. The Jism 2 actor has managed to attract a number of fans with her stunning posts on Instagram. She has been uploading a lot of images and videos since the COVID-19 lockdown has been in action. Sunny Leone managed to make it to the headlines for her latest Instagram video. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing her heart out with her friend. Read more about Sunny Leone’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Shares Her 'Chapati N' Jalebi' Signature Dance Movies; Watch Video

Also Read | Sunny Leone Kickstarts Summer Countdown; Is “day Dreaming Of May 4” With Beachy Pics

Sunny Leone's Instagram features her latest dance video

Sunny Leone managed to attract a lot of fan attention with her latest dance video. The popular Bollywood star was seen grooving along with her friend who is away from her due to the coronavirus lockdown. She captioned her post with, “Morning everyone! We are so far from each other but I’m so happy we could make this video together. Love you @karishmavohra14 my brother is lucky to have you in his life!! 2 #maniacs #justdance videos so much fun". Sunny Leone’s has been an influential personality on Instagram that certainly has the power to lift up people moods with her adorable pictures and videos.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Wishes To Embrace Motherhood, Says 'Sunny Leone Inspired Me To Adopt'

Sunny Leone news

On the professional end, Sunny Leone is prepping up for her south Indian cinema debut with the film, Rangeela. Reportedly, the Ragini MMS 2 star is going to play the role of Veeramadevi in her south Indian debut film. The film is being directed by Santhosh Nair and is being produced by Jayalal Menon. Along with Sunny, the film will also star other known faces like Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory, and Ramesh Pisharody in prominent roles.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Adds Hilarious Touch To The Idea Of 'homemade' Masks

Also Read | Sunny Leone Left In Splits As Arbaaz Khan Uses His Underwear For Face Mask On Her Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.