Sunny Leone Left In Splits As Arbaaz Khan Uses His Underwear For Face Mask On Her Show

Arbaaz Khan was a recent guest on Sunny Leone’s Instagram talk show Locked Up with Sunny. During the Instagram Live talk show, Arbaaz ended up using his underwear as a face mask. This action reportedly left sunny Leone in splits.

Arbaaz makes Sunny ROFL on her show

The Coronavirus pandemic has led several celebrities to use social media to connect with their fans. The ongoing lockdown has also led to these celebrities sharing their routines, starting Instagram post series, and live shows. The most popular celebrity in this league is none other actor Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone hosts her Instagram Live Show Locked Up with Sunny. On the show, Sunny Leone discusses several topics with her guests. The latest guest on this Instagram Live show was none other than Dabangg actor and producer Arbaaz Khan. During the chat show, Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone reportedly had lot of fun.

Eventually, Sunny Leone gave Arbaaz Khan a task as part of her show’s format. Sunny told him he had to cover his face without using his hands, masks or gloves. Arbaaz apparently started looking for material that he could cover his face with. On the other hand, Sunny Leone was also looking for the same in her house.

Arbaaz Khan finally turned up with his underwear to cover his face. This left Sunny Leone in splits. Arbaaz Khan explained himself and said that he could find anything else. Sunny Leone called this underwear masks one of the most creative masks. Sunny Leone’s mask was more adorable as she used a lion face mask made by her son Asher. For those of you who are not aware for this, until now Ashish Chanchalani, Mandana Karimi, Daboo Ratnani, and several others have made an appearance on Sunny Leone'e lockdown show.

