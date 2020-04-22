Sunny Leone Invites Zareen Khan On 'Locked Up With Sunny', Fans React; See Video

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently started an online series Locked Up With Sunny to entertain fans amid Coronavirus lockdown. The Instagram series features the star inviting fellow Bollywood guests Live and have a chat with them. Recently, Sunny Leone invited another guest on her Instagram live series. This time it was Housefull 2 fame Zareen Khan.

Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram live featured an interesting chat session with the diva. The live streaming was much loved by her fans. Many were seen dropping adorable comments on their live session. One of their fans found a similarity between both Sunny Leone and Zareen Khan. The fan complimented them saying that they look like twins.

In the video, Sunny Leone and Zareen Khan can be seen discussing about how they are spending their time amid COVID-19 lockdown. Sunny Leone discussed how motherhood has made her stock up food for her children and family. Even though it is bad but she is paranoid about this whole situation. Sunny Leone then asks Zareen Khan what is the first thing that she is going to do after this lockdown ends.

Zareen Khan can be seen telling her that the first thing she will do is to just go out and hang out with her friends. She also said how she is yet staying in contact with her closed ones using modern video calling. When Sunny Leone asked Zareen Khan to show off her one talent that she can show everyone while being live. Zareena pulled off a trick with her eyebrows which left viewers surprised.

