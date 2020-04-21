Sunny Leone’s Husband Daniel Weber Mocks Her Through A Video; Says 'Help Me'

Amid lockdown, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been enjoying some family time. With three kids and a lot of household chores, Sunny Leone is often seen sharing glimpses of how it looks like to tackle everything that is happening around. Recently, Sunny Leone shared a hilarious video of Daniel Weber where he is seen dropping compliments on his wife while the placards in his hand tell a different story.

Sunny Leone shared a video of Daniel Weber where he is seen praising Sunny Leone. Daniel Weber starts by saying that it feels perfect at home to be with Sunny Leone, however, the placard says ‘Help Me’. Further, Daniel Weber says that Sunny Leone is managing everyone while the placard says, 'She’s driving me crazy'. In the video, he is seen constantly praising Sunny Leone for things like cooking, laundry and working from home, while the placards in his hand say exactly opposite to what he said, like one of them reads, 'She sleeps all day and her cooking is terrible.'

In the next shot of the video, Daniel Weber’s placard shows, 'She lives in pajamas', however, he is heard saying that she dresses up all day long and looks beautiful. Daniel Weber is seen mocking Sunny Leone and when she finally enters the frame at the end of the video, her husband says, 'Just saying hi to friends and family'. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are then seen leaving when Daniel is seen saying, 'Walk away'. Sunny Leone wrote in the caption, "Hmmm...just saw this! Tomorrow I will show you what @dirrty99 is really doing all day! REVENGE!! It’s on!"

Sunny Leone has been quite active on her Instagram lately. The actor is also seen holding a live chat show where she calls different celebrities as guests. Recently, she invited guests like Daboo Ratnani, Daisy Shah, Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan. In the recent past, Sunny Leone also created awareness by teaching her fans unique ways to make a mask in 30 seconds. She was widely praised by fans for the same.

