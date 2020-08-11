Actors Vishal, Shaam, And Arya Flaunt Muscles After Workout Session At Gym

Gyms in Chennai have been reopened after almost 100 days as the government has given permission. Actors Arya, Vishal, and Shaam grabbed the opportunity and went in together for a good session of workout, which is evident from the social media posts by the actors. Read on:

Arya poses with fellow Tamil actors

On Monday, August 10, 2020, Tollywood actor Arya took to his official social media handle and posted several photos from his recent workout at the gym along with his friends and fellow Tamil actors Shaam and Vishal. In the photo, fans can see the three actors posing for the camera in their sweaty workout clothing. Here are the social media posts by the actor:

In the caption of this post, the actor stated that he is back to boxing and his gym life. He also said that his mission of the Monday workout has been accomplished. The actor wrote, “#MMDDDDLCTworkout Back to gym life #MonstersFitness biceps man #Johnson and triceps man @shaamactor. Flexed biceps #Jai @Ironman_Manju. Monday Workout mission accomplished Thumbs up.” In his social media post’s caption, the actor also wrote, “#MMDDDDLCTworkout Back to Boxing 🥊 with our Puraitchi Thalapathy @VishalKOfficial. 🤗🤗🤗💪💪🥊🥊🥊 #ChennaiMMA. @JeevaSankar, @Ironman_Manju”.

Arya was last seen in the 2019 action thriller flick Kaappaan. It was written and directed by K V Anand. The film also featured Mohanlal, Suriya, and Boman Irani. It was well-received by the fans of the actor and went on to be a box-office hit. Mohanlal and Arya's chemistry in the film was praised by critics.

Arya has several films in his kitty. He will be next seen in films like Aranmanai 3, Teddy, Sangamithra, and Salpetta. Fans of the actor are highly eager for the release of the films. Sangamithra is a historical action drama flick that is written and directed by Sundar C. It will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Jayam Ravi. Patani will play the titular character in this upcoming film.

