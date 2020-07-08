Sunny Leone Having 'crazy Fun' As She Enjoys A Dip In The Pool With Her Friend

Sunny Leone has been making the most out of her time in quarantine. The actor has been staying indoors while having fun with her kids and those around her. The actor has taken to dancing and shares quite some dancing videos and throwback pictures as well. In a recent video, Sunny Leone can be seen taking a dip in her pool along with her friend.

Sunny Leone enjoys a dip in the pool with her friend

Taking to social media, Sunny Leone added a post in which she and her friend jump right into a pool. The two friends strike a funny pose as they jump into the water. The boomerang featuring them was quite quirky and thus fans found it quite amusing to watch. Sunny and her friend in the video too seemed quite happy as they jumped right into the pool. Prior to this, Sunny Leone and her friends could be seen practising a dance routine on her rooftop. The engaging dance video was shared by Sunny on her social media, where she and her friends could be seen having an absolute ball practising the dance steps.

Further on upon sharing the boomerang post of herself and her friend jumping into the pool, Sunny Leone captioned it in a rather quirky way. The actor wrote the words “Masti” thrice and tagged her friend along in the post as well. She then went on to translate the word Masti for her fans across the globe. Fans of the actor immediately showered the posts with positive comments and seemed joyful watching Sunny have a good time with her friend. Prior to making this post, Sunny Leone shared a video of her entire family on July 4. In the video, her children and her husband can be seen having a good time. Sunny Leone added a bit of filter to make the video adorable as she panned the camera to different members of her family including herself. That video too got quite a bunch of positive comments and good wishes from her fans.

