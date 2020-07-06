How Sunny Leone Spent Her Weekend; Observing 4th Of July To Mourning Saroj Khan's Death

Sunny Leone made her feature film debut with 2012's Jism 2. The actor recently completed eight years in Bollywood. From Sunny Leone participating in the television reality show Bigg Boss to her stunning dance numbers, the actor has gained a huge fan following. On the social media front, the dancer is quite active on Instagram, always posting about her whereabouts. Take a look at what Sunny Leone was up to this weekend.

This weekend witnessed the celebration of the Independence Day of America. Sunny Leone shared a candid family video with a special Independence Day filter. The Jackpot actor took to her Instagram and shared a video with the caption, “Happy 4th of July! Proud to be an American!! Mia familia.” Here, you can see Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and her twin sons Noah and Asher flashing their tongues that are coloured in red, white and blue of the American flag with the help of the Instagram filter.

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am. The choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest. Sunny Leone also paid tribute to Khan. She took to her Instagram and shared an old monochromic candid picture of them. In her caption, Sunny Leone wrote, "My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace. My heart goes out to the family, close friends and to all those out there who have lost this beautiful person from your life. RIP Mam!".

On Friday, Sunny Leone took to her social media and shared a video from her rehearsal session. In this Instagram video, the actor can be seen wearing a mask to control the spread of Coronavirus, even while she is dancing to her popular song, Babydoll. She was dressed in a black crop top; paired with a pair of black workout pants. Sunny also received a lot of love in the comments section for the dance routine and her usage of a mask.

From the same routine, Sunny Leone shared another Instagram video. Here, the Ragini MMS 2 actor asked her fans, "What’s your Crazy habibi move?!!". In this video, Sunny Leone and her mates can be seen practising on her item track Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda by Guru Randhawa. She can be seen donning a black crop tee paired with black tights. Sunny also took all the precautions, as she also wore a mask.

