Sunny Leone Enjoys A Posh Morning Car Ride In Her Favorite Maserati, Fans Pour Love

Sunny Leone is no stranger to luxuries and it is no secret that the actor loves the finer things in life. Sunny, along with her kids and husband, has moved back to their Los Angeles home. While in LA, she took the time out to go on a car ride in one of her favourite cars.

Sunny Leone enjoys a morning car ride in her favourite Maserati, fans get jealous

Sunny Leone posted a video of herself driving down the streets in her Maserati. The actor looked extremely happy to reunite with her car. She added the caption “Love My Car” thus playfully showing off her posh car. The video itself contained the same message. As the video begins, Sunny Leone can be seen grooving to the music in the car. After a few head nods, she points the camera towards her dashboard and then the steering wheel. It was this part that amazed fans as the glorious Maserati logo appeared on the screen.

Fans of the actor were delighted to watch Sunny Leone overjoyed with her car and wished her well. The video of Sunny driving the Maserati gained enough likes and got many comments from fans all over, who were thrilled to watch Sunny drive around in a Maserati. Besides that, Sunny Leone keeps her fans posted on the latest happenings in her life. She often posts pictures of herself or with her family and thus keep her fans updated. Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles on Mother’s Day and mentioned to a news portal that she had to be there as it was necessary.

The actor also added that it took her over 30 hours to reach her destination safely. Sunny also said that Daniel’s mother needed to be taken care of hence the family had to leave India. In the past, she had also mentioned that she did not want to leave Mumbai; however, due to circumstances, she was bound to. Her family has been in Los Angeles for over a month now and they have been having a good time.

