Sunny Leone Speaks On George Floyd's Death; Says We Must Treat Each Other With Humanity

Sunny leone, in a recent interview, spoke about the tragic death of George Floyd and the mass protests in the United States. The actor is currently in LA where heavy protests are on-going. Sunny talked about humanity and police brutality related to the protest in the interview. The actor also gave her views about her priorities amidst the protests.

Also read | Sunny Leone visits wildlife centre, feels 'blessed' feeding a 19 ft tall Giraffe

Racism should be eradicated says Sunny Leone

George Floyd recently died due to police brutality. Reportedly, Floyd was resisting his arrest on the suspect of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. In the many videos that surfaced online, Derek Chauvin can be seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he says - "I can't breathe". After a while, George Floyd is seen unresponsive in the video. This racist attack on George Floyd caused many people to come out and protest against racism in the US. Many cities, including LA, have gone into a curfew for the 4th consecutive day.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Visits The Farm With Husband Daniel To Get Veggies Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Sunny Leone who is currently in LA with her husband and three kids, gave an interview with a media outlet discussing the protest. She narrated details about the riots on the streets and added that thankfully no houses were harmed and was hoping that it doesn't get to that. Sunny also talked about how she thinks that racism should be eradicated everywhere and said what happed to Floyd wasn't right. She expressed her grief towards the family and towards everyone who has ever been on the receiving end of racism. Sunny stressed on the point that it is time people started treating each and everyone with humanity.

Also Read | Sunny Leone enjoys 'some fresh air' at a park in LA while practicing social distancing

On the topic of police brutality and force, Sunny Leone said that the cops must face a penalty. She mentioned how police brutality was prevalent everywhere and every cop must get seminars on how to treat people so that such violence could be curbed and isn't repeated. At the end of her interview, she added that she wished her family wasn't harmed during the protest and that she could return to India as soon as she could, calling India her home.

Also Read | Sunny Leone, Raveena Tandon & other celebs who adopted kids and set an example

Promo Pic Courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.