Sunny Leone Wants To Take The 'next Flight To India'; Says 'I Did Not Want To Leave'

In an interview with a leading daily, actor Sunny Leone, who flew to the US amid the pandemic last month, recently revealed that she did not want to leave their Mumbai home and would like to come back at the earliest. Adding to the same, Sunny Leone remarked that she was very sad to leave Mumbai, however, just like everyone else, Daniel Weber’s mother, too, wanted to be with her loved ones amid this global crisis. Speaking about her plans to return to India, Sunny Leone remarked that it totally depends on how and when the international borders will reopen.

Furthermore, Sunny also revealed that she wants to come back to India as soon as possible. On the occasion of Mother’s day, Sunny Leone posted a photo with her children on Instagram and explained that she decided to move to the US as she felt it would be safer for her children there.

With the picture shared, Sunny wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and wellbeing take the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘coronavirus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles, I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day". Take a look:

Sunny on the professional front:

Sunny first appeared in Colors TV’s much-loved show, Bigg Boss season 5. And post the show, Sunny was offered a lead role in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to star in many movies like Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, which made Sunny a household name in the country. Apart from movies, Sunny also impressed masses with her dance numbers in movies and various television appearances. Reportedly, Sunny is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited horror entertainer, I Eat Your Skin. The actor also has Tina and Lolo in her kitty.

