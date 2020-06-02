Sunny Leone Visits Wildlife Centre, Feels 'blessed' Feeding A 19 Ft Tall Giraffe

Actor Sunny Leone is making the most of her lockdown time and has found her silver lining. The actor has been taking interviews of Bollywood celebrities amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She is also very active on social media and has been constantly posting videos and photos on her social media handles of her quarantine schedule. Recently, fans got to see a video of Sunny Leone feeding a giraffe. Read on to know more details:

Sunny Leone feeds a giraffe

In the past, fans have seen Bollywood celebrities feed the needy. They have been helping those who cannot afford their basic rights and needs. Some celebrities are also seen feeding stray cats and dogs. But fans got to see an "unusual" sight when Sunny Leone went out of her way to help someone. On June 2, 2020, actor and model Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video and a photo, where fans can see that the Ek Paheli Leela actor is feeding a giraffe.

In the video, which has garnered over 90 thousand likes within an hour, fans and followers can see that Leone is wearing a mask, which means that the video is taken during the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, she is accompanied by her son. The zookeeper in the video is also seen wearing the mask. Leone then feeds the giraffe. She is seen wearing a red t-shirt in the video and a sling bag.

The giraffe is about 19 ft tall. She captioned the photo saying how she feels blessed that she could support the wildlife centre, especially due to the fact that it is facing two crises at the same time. She said, "Felt so blessed we could support this wildlife learning centre in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible."

Fans of the actor are flooding the comments section with hearts and praises. In the video, fans can also hear Leone's son asking her if he can also feed the giraffe and fans find it "very cute". Here is the video post by Sunny Leone:

