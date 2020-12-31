Sunny Leone Enjoys Herself At The Beach In Goa, Bids Adieu To 2020 With A Unique Caption

Sunny Leone is quite active on social media as she frequently lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. Sunny Leone's Instagram gives a sneak-peek to her fans on various things about her life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from a day at the beach. She also bid adieu to the Year 2020 with a unique caption. Scroll to see the picture.

Sunny Leone says goodbye to the Year 2020

Actor Sunny Leone uploaded a picture of herself at the beach. Sunny is in Goa to welcome the new year. She was accompanied by her hairstylist as well. In the picture, her back is facing the camera. She is wearing a green sequined dress in the picture. In the caption of the post, she said, 'Let’s wash away 2020!!'.

Sunny's post garnered over 134K likes within an hour of uploading. Her fans and followers are heavily commenting on the post. Many have used the red-heart and heart-eye emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions here:

Sunny Leone songs are widely loved by audiences. She has starred in some of the popular songs like Baby Doll from the movie Ragini MMS 2 which has 88 million views on YouTube, Laila from the movie Raees which has 551 million views on YouTube and Pani Wala Dance which has 129 million views on YouTube. Some of her other popular songs are Loca Loca, Lovely Accident and Hollywood Wale Nakhre.

Sunny Leone's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She constantly keeps her fans updated of her whereabouts. Sunny also uploads pictures and videos which feature her husband Daniel Weber. She also extensively promotes her makeup line Start Struck on Instagram. Her children Asher, Noah and Nisha also make it to Sunny’s Instagram feed. Work out videos and extensive physical training videos can also be found on Sunny Leone’s Instagram.

Sunny made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jism 2. She then went on to star in various movies like Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, Jackpot, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Mastizaade. She is also co-hosting the show dating reality show Splitsvilla since 2014. She will next be seen in the Vikram Bhatt directorial titled Anamika. She made the announcement of the movie through an Instagram post.

Image courtesy- @sunnyleone Instagram

