Sunny Leone Enjoys The LA Sun With Hubby Daniel Weber, Posts Stunning Pool Picture

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Daniel Weber from Los Angeles. The love birds are seen posing in the pool on a sunny day while she has also written about the immense love that she has for him. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they love to see the special bond that the couple shares.

Sunny Leone’s picture in a pool

Sunny Leone posted an adorable picture with Daniel Weber, showcasing the memorable time they spent at the pool recently. In the picture posted, the couple is seen posing waist-deep into a pool while enjoying some breeze on a sunny day. Sunny Leone is seen dressed in a deep neck blue swimsuit while hubby, Daniel dons a pair of black shorts. Sunny has also added a white hat which goes well with her outfit to keep herself protected from the sun.

The couple is posing for the camera with bright smiles across their faces while they give each other a side hug. In the background, their daughter seems to be having a gala time as she is in her own element. The clean pool also seems to have a few inflated toys for the kids along with a few pool floats.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has spoken about the reasons why she loves being in Los Angeles. She has mentioned that the sunshine is quite appealing and the presence of her husband makes it even more special for her. Have a look at the post on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, Sunny Leone’s fans have dropped in compliments for the picture. Few of the fans used a bunch of emojis to express themselves. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Sunny Leone had previously revealed that she purchased a brand new Maserati with husband Daniel Weber. She posted a picture with the new car while expressing how elated she was, about the new four-wheeler. She was delighted about driving the white ‘beast’ as it has impressive functions and structure. Have a look at Sunny Leone’s new car here.

Image courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

