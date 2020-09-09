Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Purchase A Classy New Maserati; Give Fans A Look Into It

Actor Sunny Leone recently purchased a brand new model of Maserati in Los Angeles, along with husband Daniel Weber. She took to social media to share pictures and videos from her new ride while expressing how excited she is about the new vehicle. The new Maserati is also being loved by her fans who have been flooding the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages.

Sunny Leone’s new car

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share a picture of a new four-wheeler that she bought. In her Instagram story, she uploaded a video from the Maserati showroom announcing that she is buying a new car with her husband. She was seen dressed in a white chic top with a black mask to protect herself. Sunny Leone also told her followers through her story that she has been getting bored at the showroom while details are being fixed. She also mentioned that she is elated about the new buy.

In the next video, Sunny Leone is showing off the insides of her new car which has brown leather seats and matt black interiors. She also showed her followers the steering wheel and the passenger seat as the couple was on the verge of fixing the deal. Daniel Weber is seen sitting in the passenger seat while Sunny Leone shows her followers what she has been up to.

Sunny Leone also put up a picture on her social media feed, announcing that she bought the new car. She posted a selfie with hubby Daniel Weber while being settled in the new car. Daniel Weber is seen dressed in a black t-shirt along with a pair of black shades while Sunny looks stunning in a simple white top. In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has written that there is nothing similar to picking up a new car with hubby. Have a look at the post on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have written how stunning the vehicle looks. A few people have congratulated her while others have put various emoticons to express themselves. Have a look at few of the comments here.

