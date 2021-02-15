Sunny Leone Enjoys Valentine's Date With Daniel Weber, Says 'You Are The Man Of My Dreams'

Several Bollywood stars celebrated the most romantic day of the year with lavish floral displays and sweet Instagram tributes. The Valentine’s Day 2021 looked different amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, however, celebs didn’t fail to make it a memorable one. Actor Sunny Leone was one amongst the many who enjoyed quality time with husband Daniel Weber on their romantic dinner which was filled with flowers and stunning decor.

Sunny Leone’s Valentine’s date with Daniel Weber

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone posted a slew of stunning videos and pictures of their Valentine’s Day celebration which has created a massive buzz amongst her fans. It appears that the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at a lavish location which was accentuated with the colour of love. In the clip shared by the actor, the elite couple can be seen exchanging garlands and giving each other surprise gifts.

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Goes 'Vruum' As She Flaunts Her New Car Outfit On Instagram; See Picture

While Sunny opted for a white floral dress, on the other hand, husband Daniel Weber looked dapper sporting a casual look. This time, the couple also enjoyed a loveable auto-rickshaw ride which was decorated with balloons. Sunny penned down a heart-warming note for Daniel while posting the pictures online. She wrote,

An amazing valentines with @dirrty99 We have been through so much together and this last year a tough one but through it all you still are the man of my dreams come true and I am so lucky you are a part of my life. You are a great man, partner, husband, and father! Happy Valentine’s Day baby!!

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Ups The Style Quotient In Her Latest Pictures From Kerala Trip

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor began praising their romantic outing together. While some showered the post with heart emoticons, others called it ‘awesome’. Here’s a quick look at how fans reacted online:

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Celebrates 'little Nuggets' Asher & Noah's 3rd B'day; Says 'Beyond Blessed'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny grabbed headlines for essaying the role of Tina in the MX Player series, Bullet. Helmed by Devang Dholakia, the plot of the show revolves around the life of Tina and Lolo (Played by Karishma Tanna). While Tina is in love with a corrupt politician’s son, on the other hand, Lolo is on a secretive mission to expose him.

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Feels 'deeply Hurt' With The Accusations, Says 'let Law Take Its Course'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.