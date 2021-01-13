Sunny Leone Goes 'Vruum' As She Flaunts Her New Car Outfit On Instagram; See Picture

Popular actor Sunny Leone recently made it to the headlines for featuring in the web-series Bullets as Tina. Now, on Wednesday, January 13, she took to Instagram to flaunt her ‘boss’ outfit. In the pictures, Sunny appears to be in a jovial mood as she shared a slew of stunning photographs.

Sunny Leone’s ‘boss’ outfit

In the post, Sunny Leone has donned a multi-coloured crop top and matching skirt. The outfit has tiny cars imprinted all over it. Sunny completed her cheek look with nude statement heels and minimalistic makeup. Accessories with a golden drop-down earring, the actor was seen giving major fashion goals to her followers. The Jism actor smiles brightly while striking the pose for the camera and her quirky caption is the testimony of her jovial mood. Giving limelight to the tiny cars of her outfit, Sunny wrote, “My Bigg boss outfit! Love it! Vvvrrrrrruuuuummmmmm.” Check out the photo shared by her:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it received tremendous likes. While some called it ‘awesome’, many others went on to drop heart and fire emoticons on the photo. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, she took to her social media handle to introduce her character Tina in the MX Player series, Bullets. The video shared by her focused on the traits of her role and interestingly, in the clip, Sunny is seen performing some action sequences. Take a look at the video below:

Apart from Sunny Leone, the action-adventure series also stars Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Karishma Tanna in a pivotal role. The duo can be seen performing some jaw-dropping action in the trailer of the series. Helmed by Devang Dholakia, Bullets revolves around the life of characters Lolo and Tina.

While Tina is an NRI model who is the lover of a corrupt Home Minister’s son. On the other hand, Lolo is on a mission to expose a secretive plan. The story takes a twist when Lolo’s path crosses with Tina. Along with them, the six-episode series features Vivek Vaswani, Taha Shah Badussha and Amnaan Khan in significant roles.

