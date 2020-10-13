Sunny Leone Explains How She Plans To Undo 6 Months With Next Boxing Session

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a video where the actor is seen gearing up for a boxing session. The actor starts by making soft punches towards the camera signalling that she is out for a boxing session. Sunny Leone is then spotted planting a kiss for the camera. The actor is seen dressed in a black knitted ensemble.

Sunny Leone posted the video with a caption saying that she has two weeks to undo her six months of COVID lockdown. Fans in a huge number appreciated Sunny Leone’s video by dropping several hearts and love emoticons. Take a look at Sunny Leone’s Instagram video.

Sunny Leone flaunts her makeup

In the recent past, Sunny Leone posted a bunch of pictures flaunting her makeup. Dressed in a semi-formal outfit with a striped shirt paired with white bottoms, the actor was seen making goofy poses for the camera. Sunny Leone opted for a green eyeliner as she outlined her upper and lower lash line. The actor added a little tint to her face with a cheeky peach blush and balanced her look with red lip colour. Sunny Leone completed her look with studded earrings and open hair look.

Glimpses of Sunny Leone's boxing sessions

Sunny Leone has been quite actively sharing about her boxing sessions on Instagram. In the picture, the actor can be sported in black leggings, grey shirt, and pink jacket. In both the pictures, she is seen holding boxing gloves. Sunny mentioned in her caption about how that was her first day of boxing and added 'before and after' pictures of her boxing sessions. She also mentioned that her face was red like a tomato. Finally, Sunny wrote - 'After this torture, I’ve decided to do it again' (sic).

Sunny Leone also shared a video from day two of her boxing sessions. The actor was seen sporting a black sports-bra in the video. She added that she had been working out in Fitbox and mentioned how she was trying to support a family-owned company as well. She then said that it was time to drive home and that she was embarrassed about how red her face looked after the session.

