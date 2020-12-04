Sunny Leone Expresses Being 'lost In Time' And Reminisces About Her Shooting Life

On Friday, December 4, Sunny Leone, took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of herself. It appears from the post, that the actor is missing her busy showbiz and shooting life. Her recent post is doing the rounds on social media as fans cannot get enough of her stunning look.

Sunny Leone is ‘lost in time’

In the photo shared by the star, she can be seen donning a white robe which is paired with statement heels. With two camera persons in frame, Sunny can be seen preparing herself for the shoot. Sunny appears to be lost in her thoughts. Aptly describing her look in the still, Sunny captioned the photo as ‘lost in time’ as she reminisced about the photoshoot. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor here:

After the post surfaced online, it began doing the rounds on social media. Fans of the diva couldn’t help themselves from appreciating her post. While some were wowed by the photograph and called it ‘awesome’, many others went on to drop heart emoticons on the photo. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how her fans are reacting online:

Recently, the actor shared another post greeting her Instagram family with a ‘Hi’. Donning a poker face, in the picture Sunny donned a black and white striped tee which is paired with black ripped jeans. Sunny is known for her love for minimalism and even here, she opted for a delicate necklace to coomplete the look. With a wink emoticon, Sunny expressed her ‘mood’ with her followers. Check it out here:

On the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen in a special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actor is now all set to make her Tamil debut in the historical drama and war film titled Veeramadevi. Helmed by Vadivudaiyan, Sunny will appear in the film as the eponymous character. Along with her, Navdeep, Nassar and Srinath will also essay pivotal roles.

