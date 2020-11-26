Sunny Leone Posts A New Video On Instagram, Calls Herself 'a Good Student', Watch

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself learning how to make a painting by melting crayons. The actor could be seen having a fun time in the video posted by her. Sunny Leone's photos that she posts on her Instagram keep her fans updated with what is happening in her life. Read on to know about the latest video posted by the Ragini MMS 2 actor and why she called herself a 'good student'.

Sunny Leone calls herself a good student in her latest Instagram post

The Hate Story 2 star recently posted a video of herself on her Instagram handle where she can be seen learning how to make a painting by melting wax crayons. While she was recording the video herself, another woman was at work melting the crayons. Sunny Leone was sure looking like she was having fun while grooving to the music playing in the background with a smile and a pout on her face.

Her outfit included a rood hoodie and hair tied up in a ponytail, while she kept her accessories minimal with a pair of studs in her ears. The actor has captioned the picture, "Being a good student", followed by a wink emoticon You can see the video here.

Her fans were quick to comment and bombarded her video with hearts and fire emoticons. Sunny Leone's Instagram is full of the actor's different looks in various costumes from her shoots. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share the first look from her upcoming music video.

Sunny Leone shared a bunch of photos in which she was seen in a pink hair wig with bangs. She also wore a similar coloured jacket with a tint of pink lipstick. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, "Loved this look from my last song shoot!! Sneak peek." The Shootout at Wadala actor returned to Mumbai after a good long break of 6 months. She shared a photo with her team from her vanity and captioned it, "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team!"

