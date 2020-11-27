Sunny Leone Looks Adorable In A White Crop Top As She Poses For The Camera; Check Out

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures in a cute cold shoulder top. The Raees actor is very active on her social media handles where she keeps her fans updated about her life. Her recent post is doing the rounds on social media as fans cannot get enough of her cute looks.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Sunny Leone looks adorable in her recent pic

In the recent post, Sunny Leone looked adorable in the white crop top that she paired up with high waist paper bag trousers. The actor wore intricate jewellery and a watch to go with her outfit and went for a natural make up look. For her hair, she left them open with a side parting and posed for the camera. Sunny Leone captioned the post as, “thanks @viviennehustudio for this cute cold shoulder crop top!” check out the post below.

Sunny Leone's Instagram

Netizens react to Sunny Leone's photos

A number of netizens also reacted to the latest picture of Sunny Leone in her cute white crop top with cold shoulder cuts. Numerous netizens showered the actor with their love and warm regards. Several netizens could not get over how cute she was looking and complimented her for the picture. Check out the comments from the netizens below.

Sunny Leone being quirky

Previously Sunny Leone posted a quirky video with her friend as they were trying to make a piece of wall art. Even though Sunny captioned the video, “Being a good student” she was seen goofing around in the video while her friend did the task. Watch the video of Sunny Leone being quirky and goofing around in the video below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

What has Sunny Leone been up to since lockdown?

Sunny Leone returned to Mumbai on November 6 after a good long break of 6 months. The actor shared a photo with her team from her vanity. She captioned the post as, "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team!" Check out the post below.

However, she later returned to LA to spend Diwali with her husband and kids. On the professional front, Sunny made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jism 2. She has been co-hosting the dating reality show- Splitsvilla since 2014.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.