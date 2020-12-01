Sunny Leone Expresses Her 'mood' As She Poses In Casual Chic Look

On December 1, 2020, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, while greeting her followers, and expressing her 'mood' with a winking face emoticon. In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a striped black and white tee with ripped black jeans. She wore a delicate necklace and completed her look with subtle make-up. Sunny is an active social media user and frequently shares snippets from her personal and professional life. Many of her fans and followers were quick enough to flood the post with lovely comments.

Sunny Leone greets her followers

The actor's hair was styled in beach waves and was kept loose. She posed for the camera sitting on the floor with an elegant look. A fan called her ‘Pretty’ in the comments while another one wrote, “beautiful’ with red hearts and heart-eye emoticon. Several of her fans simply greeted her back in the comments with fire emoticons and red hearts. A user complimenting her beauty wrote, “Looking so good in this comfortable outfit” with red hearts.

The Jism 2 star has been giving major fashion goals as she nails her casual look in all-comfy outfits. She recently shared a picture of herself standing on the balcony. She nailed her all-chic look as she wore a grey-coloured comfy jumper. She wore minimal make-up and had her hair styled in beach waves. She captioned the picture, “Love this comfy jumper!! Xoxo” with a kissing face emoticon. Many fans dropped red hearts and heart-eye face emoticon.

In another post, Sunny shared a picture from the sets of her latest music video shoot. She looked stunning wearing an all-black semi-sheer gown. In the caption, she informed her fans that the ‘Dope video’ will be releasing soon. Many fans complimented the beauty. A fan wrote, “Beautiful” while another one commented, “Looking gorgeous”.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor in a song named Battiyan Bujhaado. She has appeared in movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love and many more. She is married to Daniel Weber and has three children.

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

