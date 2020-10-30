Sunny Leone Rocks A Casual Look As She Poses Against A Pretty Backdrop

Actor and model Sunny Leone recently added quite an aesthetic picture of herself on her Instagram. The actor talked about quarantining before 'flying back home' in her caption and how happy she was. Take a look at her post and the comments her post garnered.

Sunny Leone's Instagram

In this post, fans can spot the actor sporting a white shirt and some brown pants. She is seen wearing very little makeup and has her hair pulled back. Behind the actor, fans can spot many beautiful flowers. The sun is shining bright in the picture and Sunny looks lovely posing with her face looking towards the sky.

Sunny also added a fun caption with her post. She started her caption by mentioning that it was almost time to come home and that she was definitely going to quarantine with her family until she was on a plane. Her caption finally read - 'Not going near anyone! Just one last stop to smell the roses.'

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Many fans added that they thought the actor looked lovely in the post and other fans asked her to be safe. Take a look at the comments fans left on Sunny's post:

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone's photos

Sunny is very active on her social media account and especially her Instagram. She keeps adding many pictures of herself and her family to help her fans stay updated with her life. In one of her last posts, fans can spot the actor sitting in her house. She is seen wearing winter clothes and also mentioned in her caption that it was very cold in LA right now. She also showed off her 'fuzzy green socks' in the picture. Many fans liked the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot a bit more nerdy look of the actor. She mentioned her work mode was on and sported reading glasses in the post. The caption read - 'Isolated werk mode !!!!'. Many fans also showered the post with likes and positive comments. Take a look:

