Sunny Leone Gets Ready For A ‘new Adventure’ As She Returns To Mumbai After 6 Months

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle on November 5 and informed her fans about her return to Mumbai after six months. She wrote, “After 6 months, it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!”. Sunny is seen wearing a blue cardigan with a matching jacket and a pair of cool shades. Going with the new normal, she is seen wearing a black mask sitting inside the plane. Many of her fans dropped hearts and seemed excited about her return.

Sunny Leone returns to Mumbai post 6 months

Also read: Sunny Leone Inspires Fans To Stay Fit With Her Latest Post; Check Out

Also read: Sunny Leone Shows How She Created Halloween Look Of Princess Poppy From 'Trolls'

Sunny Leone on returning to Los Angeles amidst the ongoing pandemic

The Ek Paheli Leela actor jetted off to the Los Angeles home with her hubby Daniel Weber and her kids in May due to the ongoing pandemic and inevitable lockdown in India. She shared a post on Mother’s Day to explain how she felt she could take better care of her children and family in the US. She wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”.

Also read: Sunny Leone Perfects A Cartwheel In Latest Post, Says 'Just Being A Kid With The Kids'

After six months, when things are slowly returning to normal, the actor is gearing up for a 'new adventure' in Mumbai. Sunny frequently updates her fans about her personal and professional life on social media. The stunning actor keeps on sharing adorable pictures with her kids and her hubby. In another post, she was recently seen celebrating Halloween with her family wearing colorful costumes. On her work front, she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, making a special appearance in a song. Currently, as per Pinkvilla, Sunny has a few South projects lined up which includes Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Also read: Sunny Leone Pens Note For 'best Husband' Daniel On B'day, Says 'Somehow You Manage Us All'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.