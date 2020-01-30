The Journey Of Sunny Leone: From A Daughter To A Proud Mother Of Three

Sunny Leone is an Indo-Canadian actor who is currently working in the Indian film industry. Having started her career in the adult film industry, Sunny Leone gained popularity in India after her Bigg Boss 5 stint in 2011. Here is a look at the early life and family tree of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone's marriage, family tree and early life

Sunny Leone was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra into an Indian Punjabi Sikh family on May 13, 1981, in Ontario, Canada. Her father Jaspal Singh Vohra was born in Tibet but raised in Delhi. She later lost him to cancer in 2010.

Sunny leone's mother's name is Balwant Kaur Vohra was born in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. She too passed away in 2008. Sunny also has a brother named Sundeep Vohra.

Leone did her initial schooling in a Catholic school. She started working in the porn industry in 2002-03 and later retired from being an adult film star to pursue her acting career in Bollywood. She gained popularity in India after her Bigg Boss stint and got roped in for many Bollywood films after that.

She married actor, guitarist, and business manager Daniel Weber in 2011 after being in a relationship with him for a few years. In 2017, they adopted a baby girl from India named Nisha Kaur. In 2018, they became parents to two sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber through surrogacy.

Sunny Leone's life has been documented in the autobiographical series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone produced by Zee 5. It narrates her journey from a middle-class Punjabi Sikh girl to making her career in the adult film industry and then making her career in Bollywood. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with the erotic thriller Jism 2 directed by Pooja Bhatt.

Sunny Leone's photos with family

Happy Hanukkah Everyone!!



Love the Weber’s!!!!! Hehe pic.twitter.com/PFi2JWlpP1 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 2, 2018

Sunny Leone was last seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla alongside Rannvijay Singha. The 38-year-old actor who turned producer will soon begin shooting her film. In an interview with a leading news portal, she said that she is in the middle of a project which is most likely going to be a psychological thriller, her movie will hit screens this year.

