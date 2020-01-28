Sunny Leone Says She Has No Issues With Serving Tea On The Sets Of Her Film; Here's Why

It seems like Sunny Leone is set to step into a new phase of her career. The 38-year-old actor who turned a producer will soon begin shooting her film. In an interview with a leading news portal, she said that she is in the middle of a project that will hit screens this year. She expressed her excitement about the same. She also shared that it is not a fiction movie but more a psychological thriller.

Sunny Leone says that she has no ego problems:

The actor along with her husband, Daniel Weber, is closely working on the project. She said that finance is being handled by both of them. In the interview, Sunny Leone said that when they see the profits, they get very excited and feels that they are on the right path and working with the right set of people. She also mentioned that she is a person with no ego and would not mind serving tea on her sets; if it is necessary. She said that every person is equal to her until they show her that they are not a nice person. She mentioned that production and shooting both are an interesting part of her work life.

Besides being a producer, Sunny is also looking at her various acting projects, this year. She also shared that there are a variety of movies in her kitty. She shared that she has one action project, one drama and one father-daughter relationship-based movie. She said that different types of projects are coming her way — both movies and web series, and this will make her enter a different space and improve her acting skills.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

