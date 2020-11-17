Sunny Leone Feels Glad To Be With Family & 'bestie' Daniel Weber During Diwali Festivities

On November 17, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles, took to her social media handle and shared a selfie, featuring her along with her husband Daniel Weber. In the photo, the couple was seen twinning in a similar coloured outfit as Sunny sported a light blue palazzo set while Daniel wore a dark blue kurta. With minimal makeup and sleek hair, Sunny kept her look subtle while Daniel also posed casually for the picture along with his black-tinted shades. Instagramming her selfie, Leone wrote a short caption, which read, "Glad to be with family and my bestie" and tagged Daniel Weber's verified Instagram account. Scroll down to take a look at Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post.

READ | Sunny Leone Back In Work Mode; Says 'Bollywood Glamour Is Back In My Life'

READ | Sunny Leone Gets Ready For A ‘new Adventure’ As She Returns To Mumbai After 6 Months

Within a few minutes, the post managed to garner more than 200k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other hand, it also bagged over a thousand comments. Many of Sunny's fans flooded the comments box with numerous emoticons such as red-heart-heart-eyes and fire, among many others. Meanwhile, a section of fans proclaimed that Sunny and Daniel are the "best couple".

READ | Sunny Leone 'happy' To See Her Team In Mumbai Amid Pandemic, Shares Pic From Vanity

A peek into Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, Sunny Leone's Instagram media feed is flooded with numerous self-portraits and selfies along with a couple of promotional posts of her various ventures. In one of the recent Instagram posts, Sunny extended Diwali wishes to her fans and followers while posing in a blue outfit. The brief caption of her post read, "Happy Diwali Everyone!! I hope you all had a great one".

READ | Sunny Leone Shows How She Created Halloween Look Of Princess Poppy From 'Trolls'

On the work front, the Ek Paheli Leela actor got back to work earlier this month. Sharing a video, in which she was seen getting ready in her vanity van, she showed off her stylists who were doing her makeup while she sat down on her chair. She made goofy expressions as she took a video with her stylists. Leone was seen donning a white plain t-shirt teamed up with pastel coloured pants. Before signing off, Sunny turned the camera and gave a few glimpses of her vanity.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.