Sunny Leone Gets Back To Shoot In California, Shows How Her Wednesday 'feels' Look Like

Recently, Sunny Leone took to Instagram and posted an array of pics from a studio. Sunny was dolled up in a brown turtle-neck tee. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of white trousers. Sharing the photos, Sunny wrote, "XO today’s feels!!!!" and also went on to tag the Vivienne Hu studio in LA, California.

Sunny Leone dressed up for a brand shoot and her photos garnered a lot of attention on the internet. A user wrote, "My baby, I love your voice." An amused fan wrote, "Superb photo." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on Sunny Leone's photos. Her husband Daniel Weber was one of the firsts to like her post. Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post.

Sunny Leone was shooting for her project in Mumbai. However, to celebrate Diwali, she jetted off to LA to enjoy the festivities with her husband and children. She shared a selfie that featured Daniel Weber and the duo was seen twinning in a similar coloured outfit.

While Sunny pulled off a light blue palazzo, Daniel, on the other hand, wore a dark blue kurta. With minimal makeup, the actor left her hair open. Sharing her selfie, Leone penned a sweet note, which read, "Glad to be with family and my bestie" and tagged Daniel Weber's Instagram account. She also shared some portraits of herself and wrote, "Happy Diwali Everyone!! I hope you all had a great one."

On the work front, the actor wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming venture in Mumbai. She posted a video in which she was seen getting ready in her vanity van. She panned the camera towards her stylists while she sat down on her chair. "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team!" she wrote. Sunny went on to tag her team members in the caption. It was on November 6, when the Ek Paheli Leela actor returned to Mumbai after a good long break of 6 months.

