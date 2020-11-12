Divyanka Tripathi's Husband Photo-bombs Her, Actor Says 'Kept Clicking Till He Intervened'

On Wednesday night, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya enjoyed a scrumptious treat in Dubai. The duo relished a huge chocolate treat with loaded waffles and whipped cream on it. While Divyanka clicked several selfies with the dessert, Vivek Dahiya left no stone unturned in photo-bombing her clicks.

Sharing glimpses of the same, she wrote, "I kept clicking till he intervened. I could barely go beyond 5-6 sips of this heavenly, insanely thick shake... But isn't it a visual treat!!! (#NoEdit #NoFilter...just an honest selfie)". The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star pulled off a basic black tee and Vivek kept it casual with a cap .

As soon as her post was up, Raj Singh Arora wrote, "Sunshineeeeeeeee Girl with an ice cream melting in her radiance". Karanvir Bohra also dropped a comment that read, "This is insane... Yum". Fans in huge numbers dropped hearts and laughing emoticons on Divyanka Tripathi's photos.

Divyanka: 'Kept clicking till he intervened'

Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek turned a year older on November 8. On his special day, she penned a sweet note for the latter. "It's odd writing a Birthday Caption for you when you are sitting right next to me and I've wished you 10 times since last night! Happy Birthday, Viv! On this platform best I can summerise my feelings by saying - Thanks for taking birth on this day. I would have been a lost, aimlessly wandering soul without you. I love you," she wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The series also stars Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee among others. Divyanka and Karan Patel became household names after their roles as Ishita and Raman Bhalla received much love from the audience. Meanwhile, in 2020, Vivek Dahiya made his digital debut with his role in the show, State of Siege: 26/11. In it, he played the role of Captain Rohit Bagga. The ZEE5 Original show garnered heaps of praises from fans.

