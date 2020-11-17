Aespa Makes A Grand Debut With The Song 'Black Mamba'; Introduces Alter Ego Versions

SM Entertainment’s new K pop band, Aespa, made their debut recently and fans seem to be loving the four new girls in the K pop world. They released their debut song, Black Mamba, on Tuesday, after creating a lot of anticipation through various social media posts. The music video comprises of four women - Karina, Ningning, Winter, and Giselle, and their animated avatars who seem to have an important role in this girl band.

Aespa makes a striking debut with the song Black Mamba

The newest addition to the K pop world is the girl band, Aespa, which was officially launched on Tuesday, by SM Entertainment. They released a debut song with the four band members, Ningning, Karina, Winter, and Giselle and the video seems to be catching up well with the audience. Aespa seems to be following a unique format by introducing two versions of every band member, one of which has been digitally animated with a lot of attention to details.

The debut song has left the audience with a lot of questions related to the K-pop band and the way they have been presented. Most people have been wondering what the role of the four animated figures will be. In terms of music, Aespa has managed to leave a mark already with upbeat beats, high-quality vocals, and impressive lyrics. The melody and the rap portion is also being called catchy and striking. The colourful visuals and costume designs have also gained recognition in this song.

Read K-pop Band BTS Announces Title Of Lead Song 'Life Goes On' From Upcoming Album

Also read GFRIEND, The K-pop Group Released 'MAGO' MV Showcasing Their Disco Moves; Watch

K pop bands are known for their ability to pull off difficult dance routines and Aespa appears to be prepared for the challenges that lay ahead. The four women maintain utmost precision while executing the steps and also catch every beat correctly. Fans have already been speaking highly of the Black Mamba hook step while also complimenting the camera angles and editing. The clarity in the four animated figures is one of the key elements of Black Mamba music video which works positively for the new band and its debut. Have a look at Aespa’s debut song Black Mamba here.

Read SM Entertainment To Introduce New K-pop Girl Band 'Aespa' In November, Release Trailer

Also read 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Trailer: A New 'fun-filled' Chapter Without Snooki

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (SMTOWN)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.