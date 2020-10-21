Sunny Leone Pens Note For 'best Husband' Daniel On B'day, Says 'Somehow You Manage Us All'

On October 20, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone celebrated her actor-husband Daniel Weber's 42nd birthday. Extending her wishes to him, Sunny took to her social media handle and shared a picture, featuring the couple. While writing a brief birthday note for Weber, Leone wrote, "Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love".

The 39-year-old actor further added, "Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together! It’s “GO” time baby!". Interestingly, in the photo, Sunny Leone's husband is seen sporting an all-black look while Sunny opted for a blue top teamed with a pair of white pants. Scroll down to take a look at Sunny Leone's recent Instagram post.

Within a couple of hours, the Jackpot actor's post managed to garner more than 200k likes with over a thousand comments on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many from Leone's 41.1M Instagram followers extended good wishes for Daniel. An Instagram user wrote, "You guys are the best" while many others proclaimed that they are a 'beautiful couple'. Sunny's comments box was flooded with numerous emoticons, such as red-heart, fire and heart-eye, among many others.

On the other hand, the birthday boy also shared the same picture, and wrote a thank you note for wishes. In his caption, he also gave a special mention to Sunny. The caption of Daniel read, "Thank you for an amazing birthday !!! Love you all and especially the one and only @sunnyleone !!!! Always making it perfect !!!".

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone's photos and videos often manage to grab the eyeballs of her followers. The Tina And Lolo actor's media feed is flooded with numerous selfies and family photos. In her recent post, which is a video-post, she gave a peek into her post-boxing session time. Meanwhile, she also promoted her cosmetic line, StarStruck, on social media.

