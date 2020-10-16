Sunny Leone Steps Out For 'some Fresh Air', Enjoys Lunch With 'hot Date' Daniel Weber

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone engages with her fans and followers by sharing a glimpse of her day to day life on different digital platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself at a lunch date through her official Instagram handle. She took a selfie while seemingly spending a gala time with her husband, Daniel Weber. Here are further details about Sunny Leone’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away.

Sunny Leone goes on a lunch date with husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a selfie on her official account on October 16, 2020, Friday. The photo features the actor at an outdoor location. She has donned a white top with a plunging V-neckline. For a rounded off look, Sunny Leone has opted for nude makeup and has highlighted her eyes. Moreover, she has kept her cropped messy hair loose to match with the casual outfit.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sunny Leone has expressed her love for Los Angeles. The actor revealed how she went out for fresh air and a good company of her husband, Daniel Weber. She penned, “Lunch date in BH today with a hot date @dirrty99. Nice to be out and about for no reason except to get some fresh air and good company. Love LA!”. Check out Sunny Leone’s recent lunch date photo on Instagram:

Response to Sunny Leone's Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the Instagram post, Sunny Leone garnered more than 2,65,000 likes and more than 3000 comments on the social media platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their responses to the photo. Many among them wrote 'how cute', 'gorgeous', and 'beautiful' she looked in the lunch date post. On the other hand, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, fire, hearts, sparkle, crowns, blossoms, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sunny Leone’s latest picture on Instagram. Check them out:

